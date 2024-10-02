Capital dredging begins at Port Hedland's Lumsden Point

The cutter suction dredger J.F.J. De Nul will dredge up to one million cubic metres to establish a deeper access channel, a swing basin, and two berth pockets suitable to navigate and accommodate a range of vessels, including bulk carriers, tankers and Ro-Ro vessels carrying wheeled cargo.

Additionally, an area of 10 hectares, bunded by a seawall, will be reclaimed for the future Lumsden Point wharf structure.