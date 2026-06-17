GEAR | Tohatsu selects distributor for Australia, New Zealand markets

Marine outboard engine manufacturer Tohatsu Corporation has entered into a new distributorship agreement with Power Equipment, appointing the company as the exclusive distributor for Australia, New Zealand, and the wider Oceania region.

"We are confident that, together with such a trusted partner, this agreement will play a pivotal role in driving our long-term growth across the Oceania market," said Isami Hyuga, President of Tohatsu Corporation.

"The new partnership with Power Equipment will allow Tohatsu to continue on its planned growth trajectory, leveraging Power Equipment’s industry contacts, technical support capabilities, world-class parts infrastructure and renowned standing in the region’s marine industry."