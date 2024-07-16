Diesel outboards awarded EPA Tier III certification

Cox Marine has confirmed that the latest addition to its product line-up, the Cox 350 V8, has successfully achieved US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Tier III approval for commercial and recreational applications. This 350hp (260kW) variant of Cox Marine's V8 diesel outboard architecture has been proven to meet the stringent requirements necessary for EPA Tier III certification, demonstrating compliance with evolving emissions standards.

Available to customers in Australia via local distributor Power Equipment, the Cox 350 V8 offers improved fuel efficiency, power, and safety as well as optimal weight. It can efficiently power high-displacement vessels across both recreational and commercial sectors.