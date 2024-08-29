Work begins to prevent spread of invasive marine species in WA waters

The DPIRD also managed a recent response to an invasive marine pest, carpet sea squirt (Didemnum vexillum) at Henderson, which can smother native marine species like shellfish, sea sponges and algae.

Carpet sea squirt can also foul vessels and marine infrastructure. Thus, ongoing surveillance along WA’s 11,000-kilometre coastline is being implemented as an important biosecurity measure to detect and manage any spread.