West Coast Zone Replacement abalone session cancelled to ensure safety

The Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) has advised recreational abalone fishers that the replacement fishing session for the West Coast Zone in waters between Busselton Jetty and the Greenough River Mouth on Saturday, March 14, has been cancelled to ensure the safety of fishers and volunteer lifeguards.

Modelling shows a significant risk to the safety of recreational abalone fishers and volunteer surf life savers due to predicted sea conditions creating an unsafe environment on the reef platforms.

The DPIRD made the decision to close the fishery after consulting with Surf Life Saving WA and Recfishwest, based on the hazardous surf assessment that uses the best available information on conditions from several sources, rating the risks for factors like wind speed, wave height, tide, swell period and direction.