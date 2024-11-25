Wannanup fisher fined over $10,000 for exceeding western rock lobster catch limits

In December last year, DPIRD Fisheries and Marine Officers conducted an inspection of the man’s catch when he returned to a Hall’s Head boat ramp. They found him to be in possession of 31 live rock lobsters that had not had their tails clipped or punched.

On Wednesday, November 20, Mandurah Court heard that where a boat is used for the recreational take of rock lobster, it is a requirement to tail clip or tail punch the rock lobster within five minutes of bringing them on a boat.