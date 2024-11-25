Wannanup fisher fined over $10,000 for exceeding western rock lobster catch limits
A 56-year-old man from Wannanup, near Mandurah, has been ordered to pay more than $10,000 in fines and costs for having taken more than twice the daily bag limit of western rock lobster and failing to tail clip any of them, the Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) recently confirmed.
In December last year, DPIRD Fisheries and Marine Officers conducted an inspection of the man’s catch when he returned to a Hall’s Head boat ramp. They found him to be in possession of 31 live rock lobsters that had not had their tails clipped or punched.
On Wednesday, November 20, Mandurah Court heard that where a boat is used for the recreational take of rock lobster, it is a requirement to tail clip or tail punch the rock lobster within five minutes of bringing them on a boat.
The daily bag limit for western rock lobster is eight and the man was found to be in possession of more than double this limit. DPIRD officers seized the 23 excess live lobsters and released them back into the ocean.
The magistrate fined the man $800 for failing to tail clip, with an additional mandatory penalty of $7,750, plus $800 for taking more than twice the bag limit and an additional penalty of $575, plus costs of $300.50.
Director Regional Compliance Metro Todd A’Vard said with the whites run offered great opportunities to catch western rock lobsters, however fishers must stick within the bag limit.
The rules related to recreational fishing for rock lobster are available in a dedicated booklet Rock lobster Recreational fishing guide 2024–25 and the information can also be found on Fisheries website, or by searching the rules by species and location.
Anyone who suspects illegal fishing activity should call FishWatch on 1800 815 507 or report the matter via the online form on Crimestoppers.