WA woman fined for black market seafood trading

A 42-year-old Geraldton woman has been fined more than $11,400 this week for buying and selling recreationally caught rock lobster and contravening fisheries management plans on four occasions.
In April 2023, the woman purchased 18 whole western rock lobsters and 11 western rock lobster tails from another Geraldton resident who was not the holder of a commercial fishing licence or operating under the authority of a permit.
The offender had also illegally traded sea mullet on three occasions between April and September 2022, in which payments were made for 84 kilograms of fish.
In a recorded interview with fisheries officers from the Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), the woman admitted buying the western rock lobster and sea mullet and selling them to her family for the same price.
The Geraldton resident, who caught and illegally sold the fish to the woman as part of a black-market ring, faced court late last year and was fined a total of $28,510.
Mick Kelly, DPIRD Regional Compliance Director for the Mid West, said sales of illegally caught fish undermined the work of commercial fishers and the legal trading of their catch.
“DPIRD is committed to investigating and prosecuting offenders involved in the supply chain of ‘black market’ seafood to ensure management rules are followed and our fisheries can remain sustainable,” Mr Kelly said.
“These matters are taken very seriously by the court and anyone tempted to buy or sell recreationally caught fish could face hefty fines and potentially lose vessels and fishing privileges.”
Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity should report it to FishWatch on 1800 815 507 or via the online form on Crimestoppers.