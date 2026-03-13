WA woman fined for black market seafood trading

A 42-year-old Geraldton woman has been fined more than $11,400 this week for buying and selling recreationally caught rock lobster and contravening fisheries management plans on four occasions.

In April 2023, the woman purchased 18 whole western rock lobsters and 11 western rock lobster tails from another Geraldton resident who was not the holder of a commercial fishing licence or operating under the authority of a permit.

The offender had also illegally traded sea mullet on three occasions between April and September 2022, in which payments were made for 84 kilograms of fish.