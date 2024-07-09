WA South Coast research enhances sea country science

A study of fisheries ecology at Benwenerup, or Stokes Inlet, west of Esperance is helping to deliver an important scientific assessment of this culturally significant waterway, the Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) said in a statement on Tuesday, July 9. Local Tjaltjraak Rangers and the DPIRD are working together to gather and share data and knowledge about the waterway through sampling fish, monitoring water quality, and collecting and analysing shoreline debris.

The Rangers are running their Healthy Land and Sea Country Program and working with DPIRD Aquatic Science and Assessment scientist Tim Leary to conduct a fishery independent black bream stock assessment based on a longitudinal sampling program. As part of the research, the Rangers helped set and retrieve nets, took water quality measurements within the estuary, and worked in a laboratory setting to dissect fish and remove otoliths (ear bones) to help assess species’ ages.