WA South Coast fishers urged to donate demersal fish frames for research
Western Australia South Coast fishers are being asked to donate frames of demersal fish as part of a genetic study to better understand fish populations along the South Coast.
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) scientists are asking for donations of WA dhufish and baldchin groper caught between Windy Harbour and east of Esperance, and pink snapper between Albany and the WA border.
DPIRD research scientist Sam Payet said by collecting these fish and comparing their DNA, it is possible to see how populations are connected between different areas of the WA coastline.
“The DNA can also tell us if there are any genetic adaptations that make fish better suited to living on the south coast compared to waters further north,” Payet said. “Recreational fishers have told us that some of these species are becoming more common in areas where they were once rare.
“This type of research can give us a valuable reference point for understanding how populations are changing over time. “I encourage all fishers to donate their fish frames to help contribute to research of these important demersal fish species.”
Fishers on the South Coast can drop their demersal fish frames at participating locations including tackles stores and DPIRD offices. Drop off locations are being added regularly and are available at fish.wa.gov.au/frames or by emailing fishframes@dpird.wa.gov.au.