WA man pleads guilty to abalone fishing without a license
A 49-year-old recreational fisher from Southern River has been ordered to pay more than $3,500 after pleading guilty to providing a false name, age and address and not having a valid abalone fishing licence, the Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) said in a statement.
The matter was heard in Busselton Court last week and involved offences at Moses Rock Beach near Wilyabrup, dating back to October 29 last year.
Fisheries and Marine Officers from the DPIRD questioned the man after he had collected 20 Roe’s abalone during the Southern Zone recreational abalone fishing season. The man was found to have provided another person’s recreational fishing licence claiming it was his own and, in doing so, provided a false name, date of birth and address.
In the absence of a valid abalone fishing licence, the 20 Roe’s abalone in his possession were seized.
The offender did not appear in court but had entered endorsed guilty pleas. He was fined $2,500 for providing false details and ordered to pay costs totalling $272.70 and fined a further $800 for not holding a valid abalone fishing licence.
DPIRD Director Regional Compliance South Noel Chambers said Fisheries and Marine Officers were well trained to determine if offenders provided false information and focussed on ensuring fishers were licenced.
For information on how to apply for or renew a recreational fishing licence, visit this link.