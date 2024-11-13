WA man pleads guilty to abalone fishing without a license

The matter was heard in Busselton Court last week and involved offences at Moses Rock Beach near Wilyabrup, dating back to October 29 last year.

Fisheries and Marine Officers from the DPIRD questioned the man after he had collected 20 Roe’s abalone during the Southern Zone recreational abalone fishing season. The man was found to have provided another person’s recreational fishing licence claiming it was his own and, in doing so, provided a false name, date of birth and address.