WA freshwater fishers urged not to return pest species to the water

The Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) is reminding freshwater fishers not to return pest species such as redfin perch, carp, and goldfish to the water.

It follows new DPIRD research that revealed some recreational fishers were releasing pest freshwater fish species back into the water after being caught.

The DPIRD said these species pose a significant threat to native fish and if not eaten, these fish species should be humanely euthanised and disposed of in a rubbish facility or bin.