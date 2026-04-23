WA freshwater fishers urged not to return pest species to the water

The Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) is reminding freshwater fishers not to return pest species such as redfin perch, carp, and goldfish to the water.
It follows new DPIRD research that revealed some recreational fishers were releasing pest freshwater fish species back into the water after being caught.
The DPIRD said these species pose a significant threat to native fish and if not eaten, these fish species should be humanely euthanised and disposed of in a rubbish facility or bin.
Under no circumstances should pest fish species be translocated to other waterways.
The latest South West Freshwater Angling Survey showed that redfin perch accounted for 77 per cent of the total catch in 2024/25. The research showed that almost one in five redfin perch caught was released despite the risk to WA’s freshwater fisheries.
While most fishers are aware that redfin is a pest species, they may not be aware of the need to retain and not release caught fish.
Redfin perch have a voracious appetite with a diet including crustaceans like marron and small fish including native galaxiid minnows.
Redfin can be found in dams, rivers and streams in the South West and, as a prolific breeder, their numbers can grow rapidly when introduced to a new waterway and out-compete native fish species.
DPIRD Fisheries Management Officer Aaron Moses said the recorded 19 per cent release rate of redfin perch was a concern.
“The increase in released catches of redfin perch is likely due to a lack of awareness of the impact this pest species can have on the environment,” Mr Moses said.
“All fishers can play a key role by removing and not releasing redfin perch to help protect the future quality of the marron fishery in the WA’s South West Region.”
More details on redfin perch and other large predatory pest species are available in a fact sheet for freshwater fishers via this link.