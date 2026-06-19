WA finfish catch limit offences discovered during roadside checks

The Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) is reminding fishers to make sure they understand the finfish possession limits when travelling between regions to ensure they are complying with fishing rules.

In recent weeks, DPIRD fisheries officers have participated in roadside checkpoints led by WA Police south of Dongara on the Brand Highway and on the Northwest Coastal Highway near Billabong Roadhouse that detected a number of offences.

Fisheries officers inspected 1,561 vehicles and 62 vessels across the two checkpoint locations.