WA finfish catch limit offences discovered during roadside checks

The Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) is reminding fishers to make sure they understand the finfish possession limits when travelling between regions to ensure they are complying with fishing rules.
In recent weeks, DPIRD fisheries officers have participated in roadside checkpoints led by WA Police south of Dongara on the Brand Highway and on the Northwest Coastal Highway near Billabong Roadhouse that detected a number of offences.
Fisheries officers inspected 1,561 vehicles and 62 vessels across the two checkpoint locations.
A total of 11 alleged offenders were detected for a range of alleged offences, including exceeding the possession limit of finfish fillets, failing to label their fish fillets to the required standard and possession of undersize fish.
One Mount Lawley man returning from Onslow was alleged to be found to be in possession of more than 27 kg of finfish fillets, which is more than 17 kg in excess of the limit.
"Recreational fishers can be stopped anywhere when travelling back from a fishing trip, to ensure they have complied with possession limits and correctly labelled their catch to identify the individual owner with that person’s full name on the packages – especially important for people fishing in a group," said Michael Kelly, DPIRD Regional Compliance Midwest Director.
"Fishers need to understand that when travelling through a region, they must be within the fish possession limits of that region. For example, when fishers are transporting whole fish through the West Coast Region the number of whole fish must comply with West Coast bag limits.
"If a person is transporting 10 kg of fish fillets and one day’s bag limit of whole fish through the West Coast region, if those whole fish are demersal species, then they can only transport two demersal fish in that scenario."
The rules for recreational fishing are available in the Recreational Fishing Guide 2026 and information can also be found online by searching the rules by species and location.
Anyone who suspects any kind of illegal fishing activity is urged to report their concerns to Fishwatch on 1800 815 507 or alternatively use the online form on Crimestoppers.