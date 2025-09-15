Two WA men fined for over the limit and undersize fish offences

The man had been intercepted near the bank of the Moore River, downstream of Regans Ford with a marron scoop net in hand. A vehicle search later located 26 marron in an esky, of which 12 were undersize, and three non-conforming rope mesh drop nets.

The Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) reminds fishers that it is illegal to take marron out of season. During the open season between January 8 and February 5, the daily bag limit for licenced fishers is eight marron with a minimum size limit of 80 mm, except South West trophy waters, where the minimum is 90 mm and the bag limit five.

The prosecution also successfully sought forfeiture of the marron nets and equipment.