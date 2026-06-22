Two WA fishers fined for illegal sea urchin haul

Two men from the Mandurah area were fined more than $1,500 each in a Geraldton court late last week for an illegal haul of sea urchins taken from Port Denison last October.

The 61-year-old man from Silver Sands was fined $1,604 for taking 78 sea urchins from an inter-tidal reef near the Port Denison Marina, exceeding the bag limit by 58. He was accompanied by a 52-year-old man from Falcon, who was ordered to pay $1,504 for exceeding the bag limit by 53.

The daily bag limit for sea urchins in Western Australia is 20 per person per day.