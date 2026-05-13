Two Pilbara residents fined for exceeding ark shell bag limits

Two Pilbara residents have been ordered to pay more than $2,200 in Karratha Court this week for taking more than double the legal bag limit of Ark shells.
Fisheries officers with the Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) observed the two women fishing for the marine molluscs in mud flats at King Bay on the Burrup Peninsula in June last year.
The Karratha women, aged 32 and 41, jointly collected nine litres of ark shells, far exceeding the daily bag limit of two litres per person.
In a separate matter, a 33-year-old Perth woman who was also fishing with the Karratha women was intercepted after fishing at King Bay and bringing ashore eight litres of ark shells, which was six litres over the bag limit.
She was issued a fine and penalty of $1,408.30, including costs of $194.30.
DPIRD Supervising Fisheries and Marine Officer at Karratha Michael Dunne said overfishing for ark shells was an ongoing problem and could threaten the sustainability of the mollusc stocks.
All edible molluscs (except oysters) must be landed whole and kept in the shell until fishers are more than 200 metres inland from the high-water mark.
A recreational fishing from boat licence is required if one is collecting ark shells from a powered boat, even if diving or snorkelling from the boat. No licence is required for shore-based collection.
Anyone who suspects illegal fishing activity should call FishWatch on 1800 815 507 or report the matter via the online form on Crimestoppers.