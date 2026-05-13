Two Pilbara residents fined for exceeding ark shell bag limits

Two Pilbara residents have been ordered to pay more than $2,200 in Karratha Court this week for taking more than double the legal bag limit of Ark shells.

Fisheries officers with the Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) observed the two women fishing for the marine molluscs in mud flats at King Bay on the Burrup Peninsula in June last year.

The Karratha women, aged 32 and 41, jointly collected nine litres of ark shells, far exceeding the daily bag limit of two litres per person.