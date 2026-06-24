Two charged for over the limit hauls of ark shells from Pilbara mudflats

A 47-year-old man from New South Wales and a 58-year-old Western Australian were fined by a Karratha Court magistrate on Tuesday, June 23, for taking four times the allowable daily bag limit of ark shells.

Around 19:30 local time on January 24 this year, fisheries officers with the Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) observed the two men leaving the mud flats at King Bay on the Burrup Peninsula.

The man from Miller in NSW and the WA man from Merriwa had each collected eight litres of marine molluscs shells, far exceeding the rk shell daily bag limit of two litres per person. Both men had entered endorsed pleas of guilty.