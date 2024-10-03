Three offenders fined over $8,000 each for illegal marron possession

The 40-year-old man from Flora Hills in Victoria, a 26-year-old from Marangaroo and a Koondoola man, aged 24, all entered guilty pleas in Harvey Court earlier this week for taking the marron from Harvey Dam.

The men were stopped on December 21, 2023 at a roadside checkpoint by DPIRD. Fisheries and marine officers conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered a total of 153 live marron along with two long-handled nets and other fishing gear.