Three offenders fined over $8,000 each for illegal marron possession
Three men have been penalised more than $8,000 each for the possession of 153 marron out of season, the Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) said on Wednesday, October 2.
The 40-year-old man from Flora Hills in Victoria, a 26-year-old from Marangaroo and a Koondoola man, aged 24, all entered guilty pleas in Harvey Court earlier this week for taking the marron from Harvey Dam.
The men were stopped on December 21, 2023 at a roadside checkpoint by DPIRD. Fisheries and marine officers conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered a total of 153 live marron along with two long-handled nets and other fishing gear.
It is an offence to be in possession of any marron during the non-possession period outside the nominated season from January 8 to February 5 each year, except on private land owned or occupied by the person.
A total of 36 of the retrieved marron measured less than the minimum legal size of 90 mm. All the marron were returned to the water alive.
All three men were issued with $7,650 for the mandatory penalty, equal to ten times the prescribed value or $50 for each of the 153 marron involved, a $100 fine, and court costs of $300.50 each ($8,050.50 each in total).
DPIRD Regional Compliance Director South Noel Chambers said the sustainability of WA’s wild marron was challenged by the impacts of reduced rainfall and run-off into rivers and dams and overall changes in the environment.
“The marron fishing rules are in place to help protect vulnerable breeding populations, which ensures recreational fishers will have access to this popular freshwater crustacean in the future,” Mr Chambers said.
Anyone who witnesses any suspicious freshwater or marine fishing activity, is urged to call FishWatch on 1800 815 507 or report the matter via the online form on Crimestoppers.