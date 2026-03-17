Three nabbed for alleged fishing offences in WA waters

Two Albany men were apprehended by Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) fisheries and marine officers during a patrol last week in Albany for allegedly taking undersize fish and far exceeding legal bag limits.

DPIRD officers stopped one 39-year-old man with 50 cobbler, 15 of which had measured below the minimum legal size of 430 millimetres. The daily bag limit for cobbler is eight.

The alleged offender also possessed 13 blue swimmer crabs, some which had been speared, including one under the minimum size limit of 127 millimetres.