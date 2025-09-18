Stock assessments reveal risk to WA’s demersal species

The future of Western Australia's demersal scalefish species, including the WA dhufish, is at risk after the latest scientific assessments indicated depleted stocks along much of the state's coast, the WA Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development’s (DPIRD) said recently.

The DPIRD's latest stock assessments for the Kimberley, Pilbara, West Coast and South Coast demersal resources show fishing pressure on a number of demersal species across the state is too high.