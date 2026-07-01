Seafood import codes updated to help curb illegal fishing

New seafood import codes have been created to help disaggregate squid and shark imports by Australia and provide better identification of farmed and wild caught products.

The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) has worked with the Australian Bureau of Statistics to create this first batch of new seafood codes with further updates planned for 2027.

DAFF Acting Deputy Secretary Nick Blong said the changes would strengthen Australia’s ability to identify and monitor seafood imports at risk of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.