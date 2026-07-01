Seafood import codes updated to help curb illegal fishing

New seafood import codes have been created to help disaggregate squid and shark imports by Australia and provide better identification of farmed and wild caught products.
The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) has worked with the Australian Bureau of Statistics to create this first batch of new seafood codes with further updates planned for 2027.
DAFF Acting Deputy Secretary Nick Blong said the changes would strengthen Australia’s ability to identify and monitor seafood imports at risk of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
“IUU fishing can have severe social, economic and environmental impacts throughout our region,” Mr Blong said. “It puts legitimate operators at a great disadvantage and threatens marine ecosystems.”
DAFF said the new codes will reduce the reliance on broad aggregated or “other” categories, improving precision, supply-chain visibility and reducing the risk that imported seafood could be subject to IUU fishing practices.
Importers and brokers will be required to use the new codes from July 1, 2026. The Department of Home Affairs will circulate an advisory notice.
Australia imported 227,000 tonnes of edible seafood in 2024-25, valued at $2.8 billion.