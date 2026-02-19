Recreational abalone session cancelled to ensure safety

The Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) has advised recreational abalone fishers that the fishing session for the Western Zone in waters between Busselton Jetty and the Greenough River Mouth on Saturday, February 21, 2026, has been cancelled due to unsafe weather conditions.

Modelling shows a significant risk to the safety of recreational abalone fishers and volunteer surf life savers due to predicted sea conditions creating an unsafe environment on the reef platforms.

DPIRD made the decision to close the fishery after consulting with Surf Life Saving WA and Recfishwest, based on the hazardous surf assessment.