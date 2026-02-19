Recreational abalone session cancelled to ensure safety

The Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) has advised recreational abalone fishers that the fishing session for the Western Zone in waters between Busselton Jetty and the Greenough River Mouth on Saturday, February 21, 2026, has been cancelled due to unsafe weather conditions.
Modelling shows a significant risk to the safety of recreational abalone fishers and volunteer surf life savers due to predicted sea conditions creating an unsafe environment on the reef platforms.
DPIRD made the decision to close the fishery after consulting with Surf Life Saving WA and Recfishwest, based on the hazardous surf assessment.
The latter uses the best available information on conditions from several sources, rating the risks for factors like wind speed, wave height, tide, swell period and direction.
A replacement fishing session has been scheduled for March 14, 2026.
DPIRD management officer Aidan Walsh said the abalone season was tightly managed to provide fishers with safe access to the abalone.
"The main priority is ensuring fishers’ safety when accessing abalone," said Walsh. "Based on the modelling, it was determined it would not be safe to proceed with fishing this Saturday."
Walsh added that DPIRD compliance officers will be attending beaches within the Western Zone to ensure that abalone fishing is not taking place.
"Fishers are urged to stay safe this weekend as they will still have one more opportunity to fish for abalone in March before the close of the season," said Walsh.