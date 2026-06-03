Record settlements support WA rock lobster sustainability

Scientists from the Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) are predicting bumper rock lobster stocks in five years after recording some of the state’s highest puerulus counts on record.

Puerulus is the stage at which lobster larvae have undergone metamorphosis and transform into tiny lobsters that settle onto their new habitat.

The 2025/26 puerulus settlement counts for the northern and southern sectors of the western rock lobster fishery were the best in decades, according to the DPIRD.