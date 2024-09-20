Quinns Rocks fisher fined $30,000 for illegal lobster hauls

The man appeared in Joondalup Magistrates Court this week and was ordered to pay fines, penalties, and costs totalling more than $19,000. He also forfeited an additional $11,500 security bond he had paid for the return of a boat and trailer seized during a compliance operation by the DPIRD.

As part of Operation Aoba, the offender was found to have illegally sold recreationally caught rock lobster on three occasions between early December 2019 and February 2020.