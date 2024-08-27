Queensland fisher fined $4,000 after pleading guilty to exceeding mangrove jack catch limit in WA waters

A Queensland man has been ordered to pay more than $4,000 in court costs and penalties after pleading guilty to breaching the bag limit for mangrove jack in Kalumburu Court on Wednesday, August 21, the Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) has confirmed.
The 58-year-old, who did not appear in court, was found in possession of 23 mangrove jack above the bag limit after a fishing trip with three other fishers in Napier Broome Bay in June 2023.
The man was the owner and master of a vessel with one other fisher aboard and in the company of a second vessel with two fishers.
The man returned to shore with 31 mangrove jack in an esky, far exceeding the daily bag limit of two mangrove jack per fisher.
He was issued a $500 fine for having more than twice the bag limit of a Category One fish, and a section 222 penalty of $3,220, or $140 for each of the fish above the limit.
The Queenslander was also fined $200 on a second charge of being in possession of a green mud crab claw not prepared for immediate consumption and a section 222 penalty of $120. Section 222 penalties are mandatory and equal to ten times the prescribed value of the fish in question.
Mangrove jack is a slow-growing species that can take six to 10 years to mature and can live up to 50 years. The species also has a tendency to aggregate and is particularly vulnerable to localised overfishing.
DPIRD’s Supervising Fisheries and Marine Officer Luke Kotys said the restrictive bag limit of two mangrove jack reflected the vulnerability of the species.
“The sustainability of fish such as mangrove jack is reliant on all fishers understanding and complying with the bag limits,” Officer Kotys said. “The Fish Resources Management Act is in place to protect and preserve these valuable natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations.”
A special guide for recreational fishing, which includes bag and size limits is available online at Recreational fishing rules 2024 or check the rules for your target species or your fishing location on the Fisheries website.
Anyone who suspects illegal fishing activity should call FishWatch on 1800 815 507.