NT golden snapper and key recreational species remain overfished, new report reveals

The report reveals that the required 50 per cent reduction in recreational fishing and Fish Tour Operator (FTO) effort has not been achieved, with the commercial sector being the only group to meet its targets.

The Northern Territory Seafood Council (NTSC) said the report underscores the council's concerns regarding delays in commencing assessments, inappropriate focus on additional restrictions for the already sustainable commercial sector, and a failure to properly implement effective measures for the recreational and FTO sectors. This has allowed overfishing to continue unchecked, exacerbated by promotion of fishing activities in affected areas, investments in infrastructure such as artificial reefs, and a failure to adequately police the recreational sector.