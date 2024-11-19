NT golden snapper and key recreational species remain overfished, new report reveals
The Northern Territory Fisheries Department recently released a report confirming that golden sSnapper and other key recreational species remain overfished and current levels of fishing are not sustainable and will prevent stocks from recovering in the Greater Darwin area despite measures introduced in 2015 to address sustainability concerns.
The report reveals that the required 50 per cent reduction in recreational fishing and Fish Tour Operator (FTO) effort has not been achieved, with the commercial sector being the only group to meet its targets.
The Northern Territory Seafood Council (NTSC) said the report underscores the council's concerns regarding delays in commencing assessments, inappropriate focus on additional restrictions for the already sustainable commercial sector, and a failure to properly implement effective measures for the recreational and FTO sectors. This has allowed overfishing to continue unchecked, exacerbated by promotion of fishing activities in affected areas, investments in infrastructure such as artificial reefs, and a failure to adequately police the recreational sector.
"It’s clear this fishery has faced a series of challenges from inaction and mismanagement," said Daniel Capps, Chief Executive Officer of NTSC. "The commercial sector has already met its obligations, reducing its catch as required. These species are not targeted commercially and calls for further restrictions on this sector are both inequitable and ineffective. Recovery must focus on where the problem lies."
"We’ve seen a willingness to kick the can down the road when it comes to managing the recreational and FTO sectors," added Rob Fish, Coastal Line Fishery, Chair, and previous NTSC Chair. "This failure to act has deepened the sustainability crisis we face today. Recovery efforts must be fair and based on evidence, targeting the real issues rather than scapegoating the commercial sector."
Encouragingly, Minister Gerard Maley has committed to taking decisive action to address these longstanding issues."We will now work through the new data and make evidence-based decisions to address overfishing and help restore Snapper stocks," the minister stated.
The NTSC said it welcomes Minister Maley’s commitment to evidence-based decision making process and looks forward to working with both the minister and his department in developing a sensible, equitable and sustainable solution.
The Fisheries Department’s proactive approach, including the adoption of a harvest strategy in 2023, provides a framework for recovery. Collaboration across all sectors will be crucial to restoring depleted stocks and ensuring long-term sustainability, the NTSC said.
"Territory seafood is vital to our communities as is ensuring that recovery efforts are equitable and effective," said Mr. Fish. "We look forward to working with the minister and all committed stakeholders to develop a recovery plan that protects the future of fishing in the NT for everyone."
The Northern Territory Fisheries Department report can be read here.