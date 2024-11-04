New Zealand jack mackerel fishery reports one full year of zero bycatch

Jack mackerel is a significant species for New Zealand’s commercial fishing sector, worth over $66 million in export revenue, and area 7 is the largest of the jack mackerel fisheries in the country.

"The people operating in this fishery have developed multiple measures over many years to prevent bycatch," said Lisa Futschek, CEO of Seafood New Zealand. "They have worked together to understand what works and what doesn’t, supported by Seafood New Zealand and other industry groups and by high rates of observer monitoring. It’s taken a lot of effort over many years to get to this point, but it was worth it."