New digital tool to aid Australian seafood exporters
Australian fish exporters will find it faster and easier to send consignments offshore thanks to a online management system that will help simplify documentation processes.
The Next Export Documentation (NEXDOC) system is an online document management system that streamlines the permit and certificate application process, saving exporters time and money with digitally generated export certificates that can be easily printed.
Covering all types of catches – from wild caught fish to aquaculture – NEXDOC is built with improved data collection, analysis, and reporting. The system will help get fish to foreign markets securely and efficiently, with greater tracking capability that reduces the risk of fraudulent certification.
Australian fish and fish products are exported to many countries, with China, Japan, Hong Kong, and Vietnam home to the biggest appetites for Australian products. Australian exporters of dairy products, eggs and honey have all benefitted from the move to NEXDOC, with self-service functions, certificate QR code security, and a direct access web-based portal to the new system.
The portal gives exporters greater choice in how to manage their export documents, potentially saving costs in courier fees. Other agricultural export products needing government permits and certificates are in line to move to the new system next year.