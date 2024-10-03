New digital tool to aid Australian seafood exporters

The Next Export Documentation (NEXDOC) system is an online document management system that streamlines the permit and certificate application process, saving exporters time and money with digitally generated export certificates that can be easily printed.

Covering all types of catches – from wild caught fish to aquaculture – NEXDOC is built with improved data collection, analysis, and reporting. The system will help get fish to foreign markets securely and efficiently, with greater tracking capability that reduces the risk of fraudulent certification.