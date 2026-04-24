Murchison roadside checks intercept fishing offence

Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) fisheries officers have been effectively using roadside checkpoints to ensure the sustainability of Western Australia’s fisheries.
Recreational fishers can be stopped anywhere when travelling back from a fishing trip and are reminded to correctly label their catch and identify the owner – especially if fishing in groups.
A roadside checkpoint was in place on Shark Bay Road near Denham last Saturday, April 18, to close out the autumn school holidays. It was operated by DPIRD with the assistance of WA Police and officers from the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions.
Fisheries officers inspected 48 vehicles and 22 vessels, speaking with close to 200 people. They detected two separate offences for exceeding the possession limit of 10 kg of finfish fillets and failing to label their possession limits to the required standard.
The first offence involved four people who were jointly over their possession limit by 9.77 kg, and a second group of two people were jointly over the limit by 1.88 kg.
Under Western Australia’s Fisheries Regulations, it is a requirement that when the 10kg possession limit of finfish is reached, the owner’s full name must be labelled on the packages in order to determine ownership.
A number of other offences for taking undersize fish, exceeding bag limits, unlicenced fishing from a boat and possessing a skinned fillet at sea were detected by the Denham District fisheries officers during the autumn school holidays.
Anyone who suspects any kind of illegal fishing activity is urged to report their concerns to Fishwatch on 1800 815 507, or alternatively use the online form on Crimestoppers.