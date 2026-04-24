Murchison roadside checks intercept fishing offence

Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) fisheries officers have been effectively using roadside checkpoints to ensure the sustainability of Western Australia’s fisheries.

Recreational fishers can be stopped anywhere when travelling back from a fishing trip and are reminded to correctly label their catch and identify the owner – especially if fishing in groups.

A roadside checkpoint was in place on Shark Bay Road near Denham last Saturday, April 18, to close out the autumn school holidays. It was operated by DPIRD with the assistance of WA Police and officers from the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions.