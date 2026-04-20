Mid-West court issues penalty for breaching demersal fishing rules

A 35-year-old Kalbarri man was ordered to pay $3,194.30 in Geraldton Court earlier this month after being caught exceeding the combined bag limit of demersal fish and fishing without a recreational boat fishing licence.

The man was the master of a recreational fishing vessel and had two other people on board, where all three commenced line fishing for demersal fish in the Indian Ocean out from the Murchison River mouth on September 21, 2025.

When the vessel returned to the boat ramp in the river around mid-afternoon, fisheries officers from the Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) approached and advised the skipper that they would inspect his catch.