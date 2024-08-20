Mandurah court imposes over $9,000 in fines for illegal fishing in WA's Peel region
A 59-year-old Huntingdale man and a 57-year-old man from Camillo have been penalised more than $3,500 each for using an illegal fishing method in Western Australia's Peel-Harvey Estuary, the WA Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) said via a recent press release.
The pair pleaded guilty in Mandurah Court last week to illegally using a set net to catch blue swimmer crabs in February this year.
In a statement to the court, it was explained Fisheries and Marine Officers from the DPIRD observed the two men using and retrieving the net in the Peel-Harvey Estuary at Falcon. The men were stopped after bringing in the net and taking it to their vehicle.
The net contained 44 crabs, 40 of which were undersize. An undersized tarwhine was also found in the net. All of the crabs and the fish were released into the estuary, and the men were each fined $3,275 and ordered to pay costs of $272.70.
Use of set nets in the Peel Harvey Estuary is restricted to Wednesdays from 16:30 to 00:00 between November 1 to July 31 the following year. Set nets must not be used to take blue swimmer crabs, and any crabs caught in a set net must be released immediately.
In a separate case before Mandurah Court on the same day, a 27-year-old Falcon man was found guilty of being in possession of marron out of season and fined $2,300 with costs of $272.70.
The offender had been stopped on the South West Highway last November by officers from WA Police who uncovered 26 marron, three fish traps, a fish landing net, and a bag of chicken pellets. The fishing gear and fish traps were seized and forfeited, and the marron were released.
DPIRD’s Director Regional Compliance Metro Todd A’Vard said fishers needed to be aware of the fishing rules at all times, including size limits and lawful fishing methods.
“Fish traps are prohibited in Western Australia due to the potential impacts on aquatic life - indiscriminately catching fish, crabs and other animals, including protected species,” Mr A’Vard said. “Blue swimmer crabs may only be taken by hand, non-piercing wire hooks, wire scoop nets or drop nets.”
“The use of set nets by recreational fishers around our state has to be managed to minimise excessive catches and to ensure that fish stocks are protected. It is a legal requirement that nets are constantly attended and cleared of fish each hour.”
The rules related to recreational net fishing are available in a special guide, which is available online. General recreational fishing rules can be accessed through the Recreational fishing rules 2024 or on the Fisheries website.
Anyone who suspects illegal fishing activity should call FishWatch on 1800 815 507.