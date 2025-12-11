Man gets six-month jail term for running illegal seafood business in Victoria

A Bellarine Peninsula man has been sentenced to six months imprisonment, a subsequent 12-month community correction order, an indefinite ban on dive and boat-based fishing and fined $2,000 after fisheries officers from the Victorian Fisheries Authority (VFA) uncovered a range of offences including trafficking a commercial quality of abalone, running an illegal seafood business, and operating an unregistered boat.

The man in his 30s from St Leonards, who in 2017 was convicted of trafficking abalone, was sentenced this week in the Geelong Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to several fisheries and marine safety offences between August 2023 and December 2024.