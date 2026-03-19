Karratha fishers fined for sanctuary zone fishing offences

The Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) is reminding Easter holidaymakers to be aware of where to fish when heading north after two Karratha men were fined earlier this week for separate fishing offences in the Southern Montebello Sanctuary Zones.

A 20-year-old man incurred penalties and costs of $1,494 in Karratha Court for two offences in April last year, including engaging in recreational fishing contrary to a prohibition order and being in possession of fishing gear in a sanctuary zone.

A 25-year-old man also faced the court for fishing offences over two days in April, after being observed by DPIRD fisheries officers as he was taking a golden trevally in the sanctuary zone.