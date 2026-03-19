Karratha fishers fined for sanctuary zone fishing offences

The Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) is reminding Easter holidaymakers to be aware of where to fish when heading north after two Karratha men were fined earlier this week for separate fishing offences in the Southern Montebello Sanctuary Zones.
A 20-year-old man incurred penalties and costs of $1,494 in Karratha Court for two offences in April last year, including engaging in recreational fishing contrary to a prohibition order and being in possession of fishing gear in a sanctuary zone.
A 25-year-old man also faced the court for fishing offences over two days in April, after being observed by DPIRD fisheries officers as he was taking a golden trevally in the sanctuary zone.
A later inspection of the man’s boat also found an unsecured speargun on the deck. DPIRD said it is an offence to be a master of the boat carrying fishing or spearfishing gear while in waters of the Southern Montebello Sanctuary Zone.
The man was ordered to pay penalties and costs totalling $1,774.
DPIRD Director of Regional Compliance North Stuart McDowall said he expected a significant number of travellers to visit and fish in the region next month.
“It’s really important for visitors to marine parks to be aware of sanctuary zones, and where they can and can’t fish,” Mr McDowall said. “Even when fishing in remote areas, fishers can expect to see fisheries and marine officers working to protect our fisheries resources.”
The Montebello Islands Marine Park is managed by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions. Sanctuary zones make up about 49 per cent of the marine park and fishing and spearfishing is only permitted in designated fishing zones, listed in the Montebello Islands Marine Park visitor guide.
DPIRD said sanctuary zones are "look but don’t take" zones, managed for nature conservation and low-impact recreation and tourism such as diving and snorkelling.
People can also check the rules in the recreational fishing guide or online at Western Australian recreational fishing rules, where they can search by species and fishing location.
Anyone who witnesses any suspicious fishing activity is urged to call FishWatch on 1800 815 507 or report the matter via the online form on Crimestoppers.