Investigation underway into fish kill at Onslow

Updates will be issued when further information becomes available. In the meantime, people are reminded to stay safe around fish kills.

People are also advised: not to swim in areas of water with large numbers of dead and decomposing fish because they may contain high levels of bacteria and have an objectionable odour; not to fish in water with large numbers of dead fish; temporarily not to collect or consume fish from the waters near a fish kill; not to collect and use dead fish for bait or consumption because of the risk of high levels of bacteria; and not to allow pets and other animals to come into contact with dead or decomposing fish either in the water or on shore.