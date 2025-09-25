Investigation underway into fish kill at Onslow

Investigations have begun into a fish kill involving several hundred puffer fish at Onslow, between Beadon Creek and Four Mile Creek in Western Australia.
Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) officers are investigating the event in conjunction with staff from the Shire of Ashburton, aiming to collect information and samples for analysis.
DPIRD said that while the event may be associated with environmental factors, this is not yet confirmed. The involvement of a single type of fish almost certainly rules out a pollution event or toxic algal bloom.
The dead puffer fish also present a poisoning risk to dogs so pets should be kept away from these areas. The shire has also been removing dead fish to decrease this risk.
Updates will be issued when further information becomes available. In the meantime, people are reminded to stay safe around fish kills.
People are also advised: not to swim in areas of water with large numbers of dead and decomposing fish because they may contain high levels of bacteria and have an objectionable odour; not to fish in water with large numbers of dead fish; temporarily not to collect or consume fish from the waters near a fish kill; not to collect and use dead fish for bait or consumption because of the risk of high levels of bacteria; and not to allow pets and other animals to come into contact with dead or decomposing fish either in the water or on shore.