Indonesian nationals fined for attempting to evade authorities following illegal fishing in NT waters
Nine Indonesian nationals pleaded guilty to illegally fishing in Australian waters at Darwin Local Court on Tuesday, October 1, the Australian Border Force (ABF) said via a press release.
On August 21, 2024, Australian authorities located, intercepted, and apprehended an Indonesian vessel fishing illegally in Trepang Bay in the Cobourg Marine Park, Northern Territory. The crew were targeting highly prized sea cucumber (trepang), which is commonly sold in Asian markets.
A group of Indonesian fishers was initially identified on a small tender vessel. Following contact being made, these fishers led Australian authorities to another vessel hidden in the mangroves. Several of the crew then attempted to flee into the mangroves before ultimately being detained.
Authorities seized 170 kg of trepang, 170 kg of salt (used for preserving catch) and a large quantity of fishing equipment from the vessel. The crew were transported to Darwin for further investigation.
Both the main vessel and tender vessel were subsequently destroyed at-sea in accordance with Australian law.
All nine fishers were charged with offences against the Fisheries Management Act 1991 (Cth). The master of the vessel was released on a $12,000 undertaking to be of good behaviour for a period of five years, with a 120-day period of imprisonment imposed in the event of default.
The remaining eight crewmembers were released on $8,000 undertakings to be of good behaviour for a period of four years, with 80-day periods of imprisonment imposed in the event of default. The fishers will be removed from Australia by ABF and returned to Indonesia.
Illegal fishing activity in Australian waters can be reported to Australian authorities by contacting CRIMFISH on 1800 274 634 or intelligence@afma.gov.au.