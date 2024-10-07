Indonesian nationals fined for attempting to evade authorities following illegal fishing in NT waters

On August 21, 2024, Australian authorities located, intercepted, and apprehended an Indonesian vessel fishing illegally in Trepang Bay in the Cobourg Marine Park, Northern Territory. The crew were targeting highly prized sea cucumber (trepang), which is commonly sold in Asian markets.

A group of Indonesian fishers was initially identified on a small tender vessel. Following contact being made, these fishers led Australian authorities to another vessel hidden in the mangroves. Several of the crew then attempted to flee into the mangroves before ultimately being detained.