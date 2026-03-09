High Wycombe fisher fined for illegal catch and refusing to provide name

A 42-year-old man from High Wycombe was fined $400 for failing to provide his name to Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) fisheries officers during questioning and was also fined $150 and issued a $40 mandatory additional penalty for possession of protected fish.

The officers found the man to be in possession of an undersized black bream at Perth’s Old Swan Brewery Jetty in March last year.

The legal minimum size limit for black bream is 250 mm in length and there is a daily bag limit of six bream per fisher. In the Swan and Canning Rivers, only two of these fish can exceed 400 mm in length.