Heavy fines imposed for illegal trap fishing in northwest WA

Two men, working in the Pilbara, were prosecuted in Karratha Court earlier this week for deploying fish traps in a creek system about three kilometres from the Maitland River mouth, the Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) said recently.
A 38-year-old man from Waikiki was ordered to pay fines and costs of $2,474 and a 30-year-old man from Busselton was penalised $2,034.
Fisheries officers from the DPIRD had located four baited traps in May earlier this year. The traps contained two gold spotted rock cod, two green mud crabs, four western yellowfin bream, one Moses snapper, yellow trumpeter, and blowfish.
The fish and mud crabs were returned alive to the waterway.
Both offenders were apprehended after being observed retrieving the traps the following day. The Waikiki man admitted purchasing two traps and building one from scrap steel; all were baited to catch mud crabs.
“Fish traps are prohibited across the state, because of their potential impacts on aquatic life indiscriminately catching crabs, fish, protected marine and freshwater species," said Stuart McDowall, DPIRD Director Regional Compliance North. “Particularly at threat are aquatic animals that need to return to the surface to breath such as turtles."
Anyone who suspects illegal fishing activity in a remote location may contact FishWatch 24/7 or report the matter via the online form on Crimestoppers.