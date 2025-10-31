Heavy fines imposed for illegal trap fishing in northwest WA

Two men, working in the Pilbara, were prosecuted in Karratha Court earlier this week for deploying fish traps in a creek system about three kilometres from the Maitland River mouth, the Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) said recently.

A 38-year-old man from Waikiki was ordered to pay fines and costs of $2,474 and a 30-year-old man from Busselton was penalised $2,034.