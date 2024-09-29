Greenlip abalone remains off limits in southern no-take zone off WA

This action was required to address low juvenile recruitment following past marine heatwave events and the closure will remain for the coming Southern Zone recreational abalone fishing season which begins on October 1.

Commercial fishing for greenlip abalone is also not allowed in the no-take zone.

Recreational abalone fishers will be able to collect up to five brownlip abalone and up to 20 Roe’s abalone per fisher per day throughout the entire Southern Zone during the 2024/25 season between October 1 and May 15.