Geraldton man nets $28,000 fine for illegal sale of fish

A 25-year-old Geraldton man has been found guilty of illegally selling recreationally caught fish In the Geraldton Magistrates Court earlier this month, the Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) said recently.
The man was fined more than $28,000 and was also prohibited from undertaking any fishing activity for a period of five months.
He pleaded guilty to 31 charges related to not holding a commercial fishing licence or any other relevant authorisations to permit him to sell fish for commercial purposes.
The fish were caught recreationally between June 2021 and April 2023 off the Midwest coast between Dongara and Kalbarri and included 98 kilograms of sea mullet, more than 15 mulloway, two yellowfin tuna, one estuary cod, two samson fish and an unknown quantity of tailor.
The man also sold 18 western rock lobsters and 11 lobster tails, which he had acquired from a friend who had caught them recreationally.
DPIRD Acting Director Regional Compliance for the Midwest Jake Lewis said the man was an experienced recreational fisher and was aware of the fishing rules.
“If the illegal sale of recreationally caught fish goes unchecked, it has the potential to disrupt the commercial fishing industry by the creation of a black market for illegally caught fish,’” Mr Lewis said.
Anyone with information about illegal fishing is asked to call FishWatch on 1800 815 507.