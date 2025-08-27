Furnissdale man charged for selling fish on black market
A 38-year-old man from Furnissdale (near Mandurah) has forfeited his boat and a trailer and been ordered to pay more than $8,000 for offences related to the illegal sale of fish, the Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) said in a press release.
The man also had his recreational fishing licence cancelled.
Appearing in Mandurah court last week, the man was found guilty of illegally selling fish he had caught as a recreational fisher in April 2023 for $280.
The sale included six WA dhufish fillets, ten breaksea cod fillets, two baldchin groper fillets, one harlequin fish fillet and two pink snapper fillets.
He was also found guilty of selling one WA dhufish fillet and four pink snapper fillets for $150 in June 2023. These fish had also been caught recreationally.
The DPIRD had been investigating the man’s activities, which led to the successful prosecution.
Fisheries officers also inspected his vessel at a boat ramp in June 2023 and identified a concealed fish, which resulted in a separate bag limit offence.
DPIRD Metro Regional Compliance Director Todd A’Vard said any illegal sale of fish that was caught recreationally undermined the sustainable management and reputation of the state’s commercial fishing industry.
"Western Australia’s commercial fishers work hard to service the seafood industry and provide fresh high-quality catch to their customers," Mr A’Vard said. "Black market offenders are on notice that anyone tempted to sell recreationally caught fish, is at risk of receiving large fines, or losing their boats and fishing privileges.
Anyone who witnesses suspicious fishing activity, should call the 24-hour Fishwatch hotline on 1800 815 507 or report the matter via the online form on Crimestoppers.