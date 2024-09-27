Fremantle fisher penalised for concealing excess over catch limits

A fisheries officer from the DPIRD uncovered the catch after inspecting a vessel when it returned to shore at Little Bay on April 4 this year. The man and two others on the vessel were found to have caught and retained six baldchin groper, four coral trout, and a WA dhufish.

WA’s boat possession limit for demersal finfish is four, so the master of the vessel’s catch had exceeded the limit by seven.