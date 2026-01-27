Fremantle court imposes $6,000 in penalties for fishing offences

A 54-year-old man from Success was penalised $6,000 in the Fremantle Magistrates Court last week for interfering with commercial fishing gear and not holding a valid commercial fishing licence.
In July 2023, fisheries officers from the Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) observed the man cutting float lines to four octopus pots from a vessel in Cockburn Sound.
The DPIRD officers recovered the four floats from the water that were marked with the commercial licence number of another fisherman licensed to operate in Cockburn Sound.
Further investigation found the man had also fished in Cockburn Sound on three separate occasions between June and July 2023 without holding a valid commercial fishing licence.
DPIRD Senior Operations Manager Liam Plant said it is an offence to interfere with fishing gear.
"The gear used by commercial fishers across the state is regulated to protect the sustainability of the marine environment," Mr Plant said. "Interfering with the gear can not only have an impact on fish stocks and the broader marine environment but also on commercial fishers being able to carry out their lawful fishing activities."