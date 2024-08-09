Four illegal foreign fishing vessels intercepted off Western Australia's Augustus Island
The Australian Border Force (ABF) and the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA) have confirmed the successful interception of four illegal Indonesian fishing vessels near Augustus Island in north-west Western Australia.
On Tuesday, August 6, an Australian Defence Vessel (ADV), in partnership with Maritime Border Command (MBC), intercepted the vessels following a report from a local business. A total of 33 adult males were identified across the vessels.
Officers boarded and inspected the vessels, before consulting with AFMA who advised on the apprehensions of crew and vessels. The officers seized over 700 kilograms of sea cucumber, 2,350 kilograms of salt (for processing), four kilograms of shark fin, four kilograms of sea urchin, and a large quantity of fishing equipment from the vessels.
Three of the four vessels were seized and destroyed at sea on Thursday, August 8, with the fourth vessel transported outside of the Australian fishing zone with 13 of the fishers on board.
The remaining 20 men are currently on board the ADV and will be transferred to the Australian mainland for investigation of suspected offences under the Fisheries Management Act 1991.
In response to increased illegal fishing activity, the ABF has boosted its presence in the region with Operation Leedstrum, which was established in late 2023. This investment has provided additional land-based patrol and response capabilities, more staffing, patrol vehicles, and a helicopter, allowing the ABF to respond rapidly to any Border Watch reporting from members of the public.
Prior to this interception, MBC and AFMA have successfully conducted four interceptions and prosecuted 10 Indonesian fishermen this financial year. For the previous financial year (2023–2024), there was a total of 22 apprehensions and 75 Indonesian fishermen prosecuted.
Anyone with information about suspicious activity which may impact the security of Australia’s borders is urged to contact Border Watch.
Illegal fishing activity in Australian waters can also be reported by contacting CRIMFISH on 1800 274 634 or intelligence@afma.gov.au.