Four illegal foreign fishing vessels intercepted off Western Australia's Augustus Island

On Tuesday, August 6, an Australian Defence Vessel (ADV), in partnership with Maritime Border Command (MBC), intercepted the vessels following a report from a local business. A total of 33 adult males were identified across the vessels.

Officers boarded and inspected the vessels, before consulting with AFMA who advised on the apprehensions of crew and vessels. The officers seized over 700 kilograms of sea cucumber, 2,350 kilograms of salt (for processing), four kilograms of shark fin, four kilograms of sea urchin, and a large quantity of fishing equipment from the vessels.