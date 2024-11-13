Fisheries policies review now open for public comment
Two key Australian Government fisheries policies are being reviewed to ensure they continue to support productive and sustainable Australian fisheries in the face of emerging challenges.
The draft review report is now open for public feedback.
The Commonwealth Fisheries Harvest Strategy and Bycatch policies have been examined to consider whether they remain fit-for-purpose and adaptable to scientific advances and improvements in management practices.
The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry consulted with the commercial fishing industry, fisheries scientists, conservation groups and First Nations groups over the past two years to help prepare a draft review report, which is now open for broader public comment.
Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Policy Group Deputy Secretary Matt Lowe urged anyone interested in the future of Commonwealth managed fisheries to provide feedback before December 5, 2024.
“These policies help manage an important resource for many users and ensure fish stocks remain at sustainable levels,” Mr Lowe said. “Well managed fisheries benefit all Australians, from commercial and recreational fishers, First Nations and Traditional Owner groups, conservation groups and consumers of fresh Australian seafood.
“We encourage both commercial and non-commercial sectors to work with us to inform best-practice management arrangements that will ensure our fisheries remain sustainable over the long term.
“It is important that we periodically review our fisheries policies so we can adapt to meet these challenges and ensure our fisheries remain productive and healthy for generations to come.”
The review aligns with priorities under the National Fisheries Plan, including the sustainable use of fisheries while maximising benefits and ensuring health aquatic ecosystems.
To be part of the conversation, visit https://haveyoursay.agriculture.gov.au/fisheries-policy-reviews.