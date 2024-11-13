Fisheries policies review now open for public comment

The draft review report is now open for public feedback.

The Commonwealth Fisheries Harvest Strategy and Bycatch policies have been examined to consider whether they remain fit-for-purpose and adaptable to scientific advances and improvements in management practices.

The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry consulted with the commercial fishing industry, fisheries scientists, conservation groups and First Nations groups over the past two years to help prepare a draft review report, which is now open for broader public comment.