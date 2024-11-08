Feedback sought on Marlborough Sounds blue cod fishery

"We’re considering a range of options and management tools to address overfishing and increase abundance of blue cod in the Marlborough Sounds," said Emma Taylor, Director Fisheries Management at Fisheries New Zealand.

"The area sees very high levels of fishing effort, particularly in the holiday period, which, when combined with other factors such as sedimentation and marine heatwaves, is affecting the health of the fishery. This is despite catch limit reductions and other changes over the past decade."