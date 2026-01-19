Early season checks conducted to protect WA marron stocks

A multi-agency approach is being carried out to help protect Western Australia’s recreational marron fishery in South West waterways from illegal fishing activity.
With the 2026 marron season now open, fisheries officers from the WA Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) have teamed up with the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions to check marron licences, size and bag limits.
In the first week of the 2026 recreational season, there were 279 inspections of fishers’ catches with the majority of fishers found to be following the rules.
DPIRD fisheries officers, supported by officers from the WA Police Force, stopped vehicles at two roadside checkpoints last weekend as a visible reminder for marron fishers visiting the area. Two people were found in possession of undersize marron, including one offender with nine undersize.
In other compliance patrols, five people were caught with undersize marron, and an offence was also recorded for the use of illegal marron fishing gear.
DPIRD Senior Fisheries and Marine Officer Sonia Rowe said fishers were reminded to stay informed of the fishing rules to ensure there were healthy stocks for the future.
The Marron Recreational Fishing Guide outlines marron size, bag and possession limits as well as identifying where fishing is prohibited in closed waters.
In trophy waters, within 500 metres of the high-water mark of Harvey and Waroona Dams and the Hutt River, fishers can take and possess up to five marron with a minimum legal size of 90-millimetre carapace length.
In all other marron waters, the daily bag limit per licensed fisher is eight marron with a minimum legal size of 80 millimetres.
The daily bag limit applies from noon on any given day until noon the next day.
A possession limit is also in place and fishers can only accumulate daily bag limits of up to 16 marron in total anywhere outside of their principal place of residence.
Ms Rowe said fisheries patrols would continue up to and beyond the 2026 marron season.
"Marron caught during the open season must be taken to a residence by midnight on the last day of the season, which is February 5," Ms Rowe said. "Transporting marron outside the season including marron grown in dams on private property is illegal."
Anyone who suspects illegal fishing activity should call FishWatch on 1800 815 507 or report the matter via the online form on Crimestoppers.