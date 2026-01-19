Early season checks conducted to protect WA marron stocks

A multi-agency approach is being carried out to help protect Western Australia’s recreational marron fishery in South West waterways from illegal fishing activity.

With the 2026 marron season now open, fisheries officers from the WA Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) have teamed up with the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions to check marron licences, size and bag limits.

In the first week of the 2026 recreational season, there were 279 inspections of fishers’ catches with the majority of fishers found to be following the rules.