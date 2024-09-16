Demersal fishing season resumes off WA waters

Demersal fishing is back on from Augusta through to Kalbarri this spring, with fishing for species like WA dhufish and pink snapper permitted from September 16 to October 14, the WA Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) said recently.
In the West Coast Bioregion, demersal fishing from boats is allowed in three open seasons throughout the year as part of a management strategy, which relies on extended closures for the rest of the year to reduce demersal scalefish catches while the stock is in recovery.
Additionally, the Cockburn and Warnbro Sound pink snapper spawning closure remains in place to February 1, and fishers at the Abrolhos Islands need to be aware that a spawning closure for baldchin groper also applies from October 1 to December 31.
DPIRD Principal Fisheries Management Officer Clinton Syers said recreational fishers were doing their part to help the overall recovery of demersal stocks through the seasonal closures.
"Fishers can also help by recording their demersal catches on the FishCatchWA tool, which is available on the ServiceWA app," Mr Syers said.
"Voluntary reporting of recreational catches is an important aspect of the work supporting the recovery of demersal species in the West Coast Bioregion and we encourage fishers to log their catches in FishCatchWA."
Fishers are also urged to donate their demersal fish frames to DPIRD’s ongoing Send Us Your Skeletons research project. Mr Syers said DPIRD researchers can gauge valuable insights from the donated fish frames into the age of the fish, length, growth patterns,and much more.
"DPIRD’s scientists require 300 to 500 frames from each of the key demersal species each year, to continue this vital work that feeds into the recovery program," said Mr Syers. "As part of taking the pressure off west coast demersal stocks year-round, fishers can also switch their fishing activities to non-demersal species such as tuna, samsonfish, and whiting."
The rules related to recreational fishing and information on the Recreational Fishing from Boat Licence can be accessed online, through the Recreational fishing guide 2024 on the Fisheries website, where interested parties can also search the rules by species and location.