Demersal fishing season resumes off WA waters

In the West Coast Bioregion, demersal fishing from boats is allowed in three open seasons throughout the year as part of a management strategy, which relies on extended closures for the rest of the year to reduce demersal scalefish catches while the stock is in recovery.

Additionally, the Cockburn and Warnbro Sound pink snapper spawning closure remains in place to February 1, and fishers at the Abrolhos Islands need to be aware that a spawning closure for baldchin groper also applies from October 1 to December 31.