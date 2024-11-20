CSIRO introduces new white fish variety to Australian aquaculture
A new white-flesh fish variety could be made available local markets in Australia, following successful breeding trials by CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, and promising initial market testing with chefs and consumers.
As consumer demand continues to grow for Australian-sourced white fish, there’s a huge opportunity to diversify aquaculture and cultivate species at scale efficiently and in a sustainable way.
CSIRO said the Pompano (Trachinotus anak) has been identified as the ideal white-flesh fish for developing in northern Australia’s tropical climate.
A new Pompano industry would help Australian aquaculture reduce its reliance on around 100,000 tonnes of white-flesh fish imports, while helping to sustainably meet growing demand for seafood.
"The Pompano is a robust, sociable fish endemic to northern Australia that grows really quickly and tastes great, making it an ideal candidate for adapting to our aquaculture environments," said CSIRO lead scientist Dr Polly Hilder.
"We're bringing a new species to Australian plates to give consumers more options, while opening up new export opportunities to strengthen Australia’s white-flesh fish industry. We’re now working to scale production processes in commercial trials with industry."
An initial market study, conducted by Fishtales and involving chefs, found the Pompano is versatile and easy to prepare.
By partnering with industry to bring Pompano to the mainstream market, CSIRO aims to create a new, sustainable Australian white-flesh fish industry in near future to diversify the market and reduce reliance on imports.