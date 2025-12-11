Courts impose over $11,000 in fines for fishing offences in WA waters

A 30-year-old Wickham man has been fined $1,994 in Karratha Court this week after being caught spearfishing in a sanctuary area and exceeding the bag limit for barcheek coral trout.

Fisheries officers with the Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) had observed the man with a speargun in the waters of the Southern Montebellos Sanctuary Area in July.

Officers inspected his boat, carrying four licenced fishers, and located five barcheek coral trout, exceeding the combined bag limit of four. The limit is one coral trout for each licenced fisher.

It is also an offence to be in possession of fishing gear in the sanctuary area – where all fishing is prohibited.

The offender had previously been issued with an infringement 12 months earlier for fishing in the same location.