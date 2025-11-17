Camera technology to aid WA scientists in lobster stock assessments

Commercial rock lobster fishers on Western Australia's South Coast are working to expand the state's novel vision project with revealing camera technology that is helping fisheries scientists learn more about fish stocks and benthic environments.
Two Esperance-based fishing vessels will ultimately have high-definition cameras in their lobster pots that, when fishing, will provide an extraordinary view of various marine species and their ocean habitats.
The Southern Rock Lobster, Crystal, Giant and Champagne crabs are the species targeted off WA’s South Coast, so this extension of the vision project will be important to investigate differences between the West Coast fishery for Western Rock Lobster that extends from Cape Leeuwin to North West Cape.
Scientists from the WA Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) can then review what is captured by the cameras, while the pots are fishing for lobsters and crabs, and upload location-specific ocean floor vision to help them track the movement of fish.
Principal Research Scientist Simon de Lestang said DPIRD’s research project has also been gathering other valuable data including water temperature, depth, and light attenuation.
The cameras, "are providing a highly valuable way for us to view and understand stock dynamics," said Dr de Lestang.
The research is also being done in collaboration with the University of WA’s Oceans Institute and the Western Rock Lobster council.
More details on the project can be viewed here.