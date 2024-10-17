Australia to resume live lobster trade with China

SIA said the decision is "a major win" for some of the Australian seafood industry, for the fishers, the coastal communities that they support, and for Chinese consumers.

"We are proud that our high-quality, safe, and sustainable lobsters will soon be back on Chinese tables," the association said. "We appreciate that officials are still working on tropical rock lobster as it remains on the protected species list. We note that TRL fisheries in the Torres Strait and Queensland have some of the highest sustainability credentials in the world."